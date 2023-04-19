Concerns Raised Over Ordinance Allowing Residents to Carry Alcoholic Beverages Downtown

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Chief voiced concerns about an ordinance that would allow residents to carry and consume alcoholic beverages in the downtown area during certain times throughout the summer.

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the Council reviewed an ordinance amending Article 3-2, entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies,” to allow for the consumption and carrying of alcoholic beverages upon city streets, sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots during summer months.

The ordinance states “drinking of malt beverages or intoxicating liquor upon the streets, sidewalks, alleys, parking lots or other public places within the City of Rock Springs may will be permitted by the Governing Body from June 1 through September 30 of each year between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. or at other dates and times for a specified period.”

“The public area upon which drinking of malt beverages or intoxicating liquors is to be permitted must be enclosed, blocked off or cornered off in a manner that is acceptable to the Chief of Police and the Fire Chief,” the ordinance went on to state.

However, RS Police Chief Bill Erspamer still has concerns regarding the ordinance saying as he reads the ordinance, it would allow someone to carry an alcoholic beverage in the downtown area during certain designated times.

His main concern is alcohol is related to 56 percent of all arrests in Wyoming and that number is 66 percent in Sweetwater County.

Another issue Chief Erspamer has is the police department is still understaffed and this would only add stress on the current police officers.

Chief Erspamer said he would finish a letter he was writing to the Council about his concerns and have it to the Council before the next regular meeting on May 2, which is when the third and final reading of the ordinance will take place.

Other Business

The Council accepted a $907,798 grant agreement between the U.S. DOT Federal Aviation Administration and the City of Rock Springs for costs related to the Airport Master Plan at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

The Council also approved a request from the Urban Renewal Agency to apply for a grant with the Wyoming Arts Council for the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board’s $10,000 requiem project.

Two ordinances that will change the residential requirements for Rock Springs officers and firefighters from being a resident of the city to residing within 20 miles of the city passed on the third and final reading. The police department is hopeful this will allow them to fill some open positions.