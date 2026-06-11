Conference Challenge Continues Friday

TORRINGRON — The Rock Springs Stallions will look to put an end to a difficult stretch Friday when they travel to Torrington for a South Conference doubleheader against the Tigers.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the second game slated for 3 p.m.

Rock Springs enters the twin bill still searching for its first victory of June. The Stallions have dropped eight consecutive games since defeating Evanston 4-0 on May 25 and carry an 8-23 overall record.

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Friday’s matchup represents another opportunity for the Stallions to reverse course as they continue their South Conference schedule. Rock Springs opened league play last weekend with two losses to Laramie before suffering a pair of nonconference defeats Tuesday against Douglas.

Despite the recent results, the Stallions have shown resilience throughout the season. Rock Springs nearly earned a split against Douglas earlier this week, rallying from a three-run deficit in the seventh inning before ultimately falling 11-10 on a walk-off double.

Damian Valerio highlighted that comeback effort with a go-ahead grand slam and finished the game with six RBIs. Karter Duran added three hits, while Arlo Braly contributed a pair of hits.

The Stallions have also demonstrated their ability to compete when their pitching and defense are at their best. In Rock Springs’ eight victories this season, opponents have averaged just 2.5 runs per game, including three consecutive shutouts in the Stallions’ most recent wins.

Finding that consistency, however, has proven challenging during the current skid. Rock Springs has surrendered double-digit runs in seven of its last eight contests, often struggling to recover after opponents have put together big innings early in games.

As conference play intensifies, Friday’s doubleheader takes on added significance. Every league game carries increased importance in the race for postseason positioning, especially in the first season following Wyoming Legion Baseball’s elimination of the traditional Class A and AA classifications.

For the Stallions, the focus remains straightforward: string together quality innings, limit mistakes and find a way back into the win column.

After nearly three weeks without a victory, Rock Springs hopes a trip to Torrington can provide the spark needed to turn the page on a difficult start to June.