Conference Leaders Remain Unbeaten

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs’ skid reached 16 games Tuesday as the Stallions dropped both ends of a South Conference doubleheader against conference-leading Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers at Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.

The Sixers rolled to a 12-0 victory in the opener before completing the sweep with a 23-2 win in the nightcap, improving their undefeated conference-leading record while sending the Stallions to 8-31 overall and 0-10 in South Conference play.

Facing one of Wyoming American Legion Baseball’s premier programs, Rock Springs struggled to contain a potent Cheyenne lineup that produced 27 hits and 35 runs across the two games.

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In the opener, the Sixers wasted little time taking control.

Cheyenne scored three runs in the first inning on RBI hits from Marcus George, Quentin King and Kayden Tafoya before adding two more runs in the second and two in the third to build a 7-0 advantage.

The Sixers put the game out of reach in the fifth inning when Gage Broda delivered a two-run single and Kyler Hauf followed with a three-run home run as part of a five-run frame.

Kennan Green took the loss for Rock Springs after allowing seven runs, five earned, over four innings. Asher Nuland earned the win for Cheyenne, holding the Stallions to two hits while striking out six over four scoreless innings.

Prestyn Harvey and Damian Valerio accounted for Rock Springs’ only hits in the contest.

Cheyenne collected 11 hits, led by two-hit performances from George, Demitri Cotton and Broda. Hauf and Broda each drove in three runs.

The second game proved even more difficult for the Stallions.

Cheyenne erupted for 12 runs in the opening inning, taking advantage of four hits, five walks and several other opportunities to seize immediate control. The Sixers added three more runs in the second inning before breaking the game open with an eight-run third highlighted by a grand slam from Asher Nuland.

Dom Wagner was charged with the loss after allowing 10 runs in two-thirds of an inning. Cheyenne starter McDough earned the victory after allowing one run over 1 2/3 innings.

Kadence Leatham, Wagner, Karter Duran and Xander Bell each recorded a hit for Rock Springs. Bell drove in one run, while the Stallions managed just four hits in the game.

Cheyenne finished with 16 hits, led by Braden Pearson’s three-hit performance. Nuland drove in five runs, including the grand slam, while Demitri Cotton, Broda, Hassler and Brodin Robbins each collected multiple hits. The Sixers also showed patience at the plate, drawing eight walks.

The losses continued a difficult stretch for Rock Springs, which has now dropped 16 consecutive games dating back to May 25. The Stallions will look to regroup as they continue play later this week at the Knights Invite.