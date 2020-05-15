CELEBRATE! Friday, May 15, 2020

Congratulations ADY!!!!!

Adreana Ridl - BBHS

Adreana Ridl

Black Butte High School

Adreana Lynne, my beautiful daughter. I have always been amazed how you overcome adversity and remain a positive light in the world. You have selflessly given 10 years of your life doing Stuff the bus. You are a care taker and take care of those around you. My dream in life was to give you a better start than what I was given.

Graduating High School has given you the tools you need be successful. You have started on a strong path. I am very proud of you and I look forward to the wonderful woman you will become.

I am proud to not only call you my daughter but my friend. You are an amazing soul. Continue to be bright light in an often dim world.

Love you!!!! I AM SO VERY PROUD OF YOU!!!

