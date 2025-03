After much deliberation from the Board of Trustees, Scott Cooper is selected as the new Superintendent for Sweetwater County School District No. 2.

The Board of Trustees came to their decision after three community forums and executive sessions. Cooper will bring his accomplishments from his career in Colorado to SCSD No. 2 and help build relationships between the districts education and community. “It was a hard decision,” Ashley Castillon, the chairman of the board, said.