Congressional Tour Visits Sweetwater County in August

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County will be a stop on an upcoming congressional visit to Wyoming that aims to showcase portions of the state while highlighting the unique relationship it has with the federal government.

Sweetwater County Commissioner Robb Slaughter said the visit will take place Aug. 4-8 and will take congressional staffers from Natrona County to Fremont County, then to Sweetwater County, followed by a stop in Carbon County, before returning to Natrona County. Slaughter said the tour’s stop in Sweetwater County will be a full day.

“We will have a full day with them to try and show them the interaction … with (the federal government) and try to help them understand our culture a little more,” he said.

The tour will end Aug. 8.

Slaughter said the tour can be beneficial for the state and Sweetwater County, especially when it comes to issues like the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan or the Ashley National Forest Plan. Slaughter believes showing nationally-administered areas to the congressional staffers will help them understand the relationship at play between the county and federal agencies. He said it may also help them better understand how the local economy operates in conjunction with those federally managed lands.