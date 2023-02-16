Congresswoman Hageman Visits Green River Elementary School

GREEN RIVER — Harrison Elementary first grade student, Carter Elder, made a new best friend with Congresswoman Harriet Hageman on Thursday afternoon.

Congresswoman Hageman visited with students at Harrison Elementary after receiving a letter from Elder asking her to come visit her school.

“How could I resist such a wonderful request,” Hageman tweeted out shortly after the visit.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In January, Governor Mark Gordon put out a proclamation to invite elected officials to school. Harrison Elementary first grade teacher Brittney Montgomery invited her students to participate by writing letters to their chosen elected officials.

Today I visited Harrison Elementary School, in Green River. The visit was initiated by a letter I received from Carter – a student in Ms. Montgomery’s class. As part of her assignment she wrote asking if I would come visit her school. How could I resist such a wonderful request?! pic.twitter.com/LawFLU7OLp — Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) February 16, 2023

Elder chose Congresswoman Hageman, and with a little extra help from Montgomery reaching out through Twitter, the invitation was accepted.

Students gathered in the school’s gymnasium and had the opportunity to ask Congresswoman Hageman questions about what she does, why she does it and what was the best part about her job.

Shortly after the assembly, Montgomery’s class welcomed Congresswoman Hageman for a short story about kindness and her help with a school project to spread kindness. She even signed a few autographs.

Montgomery said that she hopes to have more elected officials respond to her student’s letters and visit the school either in person or online.

Congresswoman Hageman said that she would meet with Green River Mayor Pete Rust after the visit to Harrison Elementary.