Connett Jean Sains (July 2, 1935 – October 14, 2018)

PINEDALE– Connett Jean Sains, 83, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.

Mrs. Sains was born on July 2, 1935 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Henry Welsh and Mary Skorup.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1953 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. Mrs. Sains also attended the University of Wyoming for one year.

She married Robert Sains in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1955 and he preceded her in death on September 17, 1989 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Sains was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren, reading, watching television and sitting on her back porch and listening to the oldies.

Survivors include three sons; Rob Sains of Wyoming, Rick Sains of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Ron Sains and wife Sheree of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Shauna Thornhill and husband Chris of Pinedale, Wyoming, Shellie Kinnear and husband Kevin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Dick Welsh of Rock Springs, Wyoming, twelve grandchildren; Torie Whitley and husband Chad, Kevin Thornhill, Shance Kinnear, Kolby Kinnear, Karson Kinnear, Ashley Hancock, Kyle Hancock, Bobby Sains, Haley Sains, Maddison Barela, Kenzie Overy, five great-grandchildren; Gracie Thornhill, Sam Thornhill, Kanyon Whitley, Haven Whitley, Kamden Kinnear, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Sains was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter; Laurie Hancock, and one brother; Bill Welsh.

Cremation has take place and there will be no services.

