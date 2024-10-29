Connie Gatti (July 1, 1950 – October 24, 2024)

Connie Gatti, 74, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs.

Connie was born July 1, 1950 in Rock Springs, the daughter of; Guy “Shadow” Gatti and Rose Marie Dorrence.

She attended schools in Rock Springs. She attended Western Wyoming Community College and received her industrial maintenance degree.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Connie worked for FMC for 24 years and retired in 2013 as a lab technician. She was very involved with her union at work. Connie later worked for Rock Springs Police Department as a crossing guard for years years as a substitute.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Connie enjoyed watching television; gambling and golfing. She was also a master gardener. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren, never missing a sporting event.

Survivors include one daughter, Bobbie “Diddy” Harris and husband Chris of Reliance; four sisters, Betty Lou Auld of Rock Springs, Cathy Lynn Cherny of Rock Springs, Rosemary Gustafson and husband Mike of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and Barbara Jo Gatti of Rock Springs; three grandchildren, Tiffany Strother and husband Brett, Megan Gilbert and wife Sara, and Guy Michael Harris and husband Alan Vaughn; five great-grandchildren, P.J. Tomison, Jace Strother, Wendy Gilbert, Kaden Strother, and Jaxson Strother; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Guy “Shadow” and Rose Marie Gatti; one brother, “Bobby” Guy Gatti; and one brother-in-law, Robert Auld.

She will be greatly missed by all, especially her by twin sister Cathy, who she loved to boss around.

Cremation will take place; a mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church,116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.