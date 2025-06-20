Connie Herd (Aug. 13, 1938 – June 14, 2025)

Connie Herd of Florence, Montana, passed away on June 14, 2025, due to complications from a long, hard-fought medical condition. She passed away a few months before her 87 birthday. Connie’s soul was surrounded by family and loved ones on her journey.

Born on August 13, 1938, in Rock Springs, to World War One Veteran Walter Godard and his wife Florence Cook Goddard. She touched the lives of everyone around her with her profound sense of caring, warmth, sense of humor, and her gregarious, outgoing nature. Connie was generous and disarming, with an empathetic heart. She had the rare ability to make everyone feel loved and at home no matter where she went.

Connie and her older sister, LaRue, enjoyed dancing in the local dance halls around Rock Springs. The hit song in 1955 was “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets. At a local dance at the Rock Springs Armory, she met a tall, handsome man named Davy Herd, who was getting ready to leave town to play football at the University of Utah. A year later, Connie and Davy would marry in 1956. As Connie and Davy started their lives together, Connie would go on to have four

children: Steven, Troy, Deborah, and Lee. Connie and Davy moved several times throughout their lives following Davy’s career path. As Davy pursued his career goals and accomplishments, Connie took care of the household and raised their four children. Davy would refer to her as his ‘Wonder Woman Wife’ and would tell anyone who would listen about how blessed he was to have her in his life.

Connie was masterful at painting and designing ceramic pottery with great detail. She would travel to shows across Arizona and Montana, selling her projects. After she passed away, she left all of her earnings from these shows to her children and grandchildren. This was but another demonstration of her selflessness and unrelenting love for her family.

Connie was predeceased by her late husband, Davy Herd; parents, Walter and Florence Goddard; sister, LaRue Lee; son, Steven T. Herd; and great-grandson, Ashton Griffin, who are all with her now on this new journey.

She is survived by her children Troy Herd and wife Marife, Deborah Burchett and husband Tony, Lee Herd and wife Elizabeth; grandchildren Sarah and husband Wyatt, Charitie and wife Deanne, Jessie, and wife Alicia, Brandon and wife Grace, Jerrod, Valen and wife Christina, Zgene and husband Ryan, Trevor, Aiden, Conner, Khloe, Christian; her great-grandchildren Peter, Luke, Anna, Lizzy, Naomi, Mackenzie, Presley, Erika, Joey, Kadence, Gavin, Izzy, Rory, Nolan, Bradon, and Logan; and their wonderful neighbors Bill and Francis.