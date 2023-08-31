Connie Janette Aronson (November 15, 1959 – August 20, 2023)

Connie Janette Aronson passed away August 20, 2023. She was born November 15, 1959 to Boyd and Dora Firth of Vernal, Utah.

She grew up in Vernal and would later have three daughters. Later she ended up in Kemmerer, WY where she met her “Prince Charming” Bo Aronson. Connie and Bo were married December 3, 2012.

She is survived by her Husband Bo Aronson of Kemmerer, WY; her two daughters Heidi (Roy) Lloyd of Green River, WY and Holly Kolkata of Evanston,WY; Her brothers Drew Firth of Evanston,WY and Dan Firth of Henderson, NV; Her grandchildren Jorie (Cole) Randall, Kamilyn Lloyd, and Jakob Lloyd of Green River, WY, Mariah Revelli, Alissa Cinliff, Hannah Kolata, Donovan Stout, and Zach Erickson of Evanston, WY, Kaden Lloyd of Tremonton, UT. Connie also had 9 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 4 nephews.

She was welcomed home by her daughter Heather Erickson, brother Dennis Firth, and Boyd and Dora Firth.

Services will be conducted September 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Living Water Community Church, 619 Pearl Street Kemmerer, WY.