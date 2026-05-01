Connie Jeanne Vandenberg (October 17, 1933 – April 29, 2026)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Connie Jeanne Vandenberg, 92, a beloved mother, grandmother; great-grandmother. Connie peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at Castle Rock Medical and Rehabilitation Center in Green River. She was a 19 year resident of Green River and former resident of Fort Bridger; McKinnon and Hager City, Wisconsin.

Connie was born on Tuesday, October 17, 1933, in McKinnon to parents James E. McGraw and Winnona F. Brady. She spent her early years in McKinnon and later in Utah and Wisconsin, where she forged lifelong friendships and made cherished memories. Connie was a proud 1950 graduate of Woodville High School in Wisconsin.

She married the love of her life Arnold Vandenberg January 18, 1952 in Minnesota.

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A dedicated entrepreneur, Connie, alongside her late husband Arnold Vandenberg, owned and operated the Wagon Wheel Motel and restaurant, and Vandenberg Jewelers in Bridger Valley for 32 wonderful years, culminating in her retirement in 2005. Her business acumen and commitment to excellence left a lasting legacy within the community.

Survivors include one son, Michael Vandenberg and wife Johanna of West Jordan, Utah; three daughters, Barbara Tucker and husband Robert of Green River; Joni DePaola of Rock Springs; Sherri Jackson and husband Dan of Green River; ten grandchildren, Andrew Mallan; Aaron Solaas and husband Dave; Nicholas Tucker; Nichole Faigl and husband Joey; Steven Vandenberg and wife Jeanette; Breanna Erickson; Todd Tingey; Angela Vandenberg Clark and husband Philip; Elizabeth Leite; Kory Vandenberg and wife Elizabeth; several great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Winnona F. McGraw; husband; Arnold Vandenberg one brother, Frayne Smith; one sister, Louise Muir; one sister-in-law, Joanne Nelson; one son-in-law, Jay Fillin; one great-grandson Trenton Faigl.

As a member of her community, Connie’s life was punctuated by her love of reading, playing games, and traveling. She found immense joy in managing her gift shop but her greatest delight came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. Connie was a very loving, caring, giving, women not only to her family but to anyone she new.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Loaves and Fishes Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 North Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place following services.

The family wishes to thank Mission at Castle Rock Medical and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Sweetwater County.

Friends and family are invited to leave condolences and share memories on the Vase Funeral Homes website at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Connie’s spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.