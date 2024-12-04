Connie Leigh (Miller) Gerlock (November 7, 1952 – November 20, 2024)

Connie Leigh (Miller) Gerlock, 72, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was born Nov. 7, 1952 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Willis Miller and Leona (Rude) Miller. She had four older brothers, Sonny, Robert, Donnie, and her beloved twin Ronnie. She attended school in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, until she moved to Casper in 1968. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1970.

On Oct. 12, 1973, Connie married the love of her life, Randal Gerlock, in Casper. Their union was a testament to their deep love and shared dreams. Together, they welcomed two daughters, Kari and Melissa. They moved to Green River in 1987. Connie worked at YWCA Childcare until they decided to return to Casper in 1998. Randy was transferred to Gillette in 1999 and Connie began working for the school district. Working with children was her heart’s work. In 2006, they decided to retire and moved to Las Vegas.

Connie is survived by her loving husband, Randal Gerlock; her devoted daughters, Kari (Chad) Moser and Melissa (Russell) Klaes; her twin brother, Ronnie Miller; and her cherished grandchildren, Ashton Moser and Hadley Klaes. Each of them carries a piece of her heart and her unwavering spirit, ensuring that her legacy of love continues to thrive.

A funeral service to honor Connie’s life will take place Dec. 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. at La Paloma Funeral Home, 2551 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. Friends and family are invited to join together in celebrating a remarkable woman whose kindness and laughter will be profoundly missed.

Connie Leigh (Miller) Gerlock’s spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She taught us the importance of family, the beauty of kindness, and the joy of living life to the fullest. Though she may have left this world, her legacy is eternally etched in our lives. Rest in peace, sweet Connie; you will always be loved and remembered.