Connie Lucas (December 7, 1956 – March 15, 2023)

Connie Lucas, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

She was born December 7, 1956 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Blaine Potter and Florence Delgado.

Connie attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She enjoyed spending time with her family especially grandchildren; watching history and cooking shows; watching football and sushi. Connie was an avid John Wayne fan.

Survivors include her three sons, Jason Marcy and wife Angela; Blaine “B.J.” Lucas; Quinton, Lucas and wife Terra all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers; Shane Heikes of Clearwater, Florida; Troy Heikes and wife Andrea of Foxdale, Arizona; four sisters; Roxanne Heikes of Edgewater, Florida; Dovee Taylor of Dallas, Texas; Darlene Urrutia and husband Robert of Port Orange, Florida; Tanya McGarvey and husband Bill of Pinedale, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Shon; Zander; Payton; Alexis; Maxwell; Axel; two great grandchildren, Aviana; Aspen; two uncles; Tim Potter; Ted Potter and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Thomas “Tom” Potter and Ronald “Ronnie” Potter.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.

