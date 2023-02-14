Connie Lynn Schmieder (December 3, 1956 – February 8, 2023)

Connie Lynn Schmieder, 66, passed away February 8, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on December 3, 1956 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Albert and Maxine Bosgieter.

Connie graduated from Weber High School before working in many jobs, lastly being the manager of a local off track betting company.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Kenneth Schmieder in Pleasant View, Utah on July 22, 1995.

Connie was a member of The Rock Tabernacle Church.

She played softball for most of her life and still holds the record in Weber, Utah for the farthest softball ever hit. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren; she pushed through the pain and sickness just so she could be there for them and love them with everything she had. Her strength was immeasurable and up until her last moments, she loved her family and duties all the while still wearing a smile on her face. Connie’s absence has left a huge hole as she was the glue that held her family together and she will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband Kenneth Schmieder of Rock Springs, WY; mother Maxine Bosgieter of Pleasant View, UT; sons Jethro Hays of Weatheford, TX, Uriah Hays, Zachary Hays both of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Mikinna Hays of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Dave Bosgieter of Pleasant View, UT, Kent Bosgieter of Medford, OR; grandchildren Faith Faris, Hayden Hays, Grace Hays, Zayden Hays, Kadance Hays, Greyson Hays, Alexis Hays; as well as two aunts, two uncles, four nieces, three nephews, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by Albert Bosgieter and Ben Betz.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the funeral Home.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com