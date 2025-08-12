Constantinos Named Rock Springs URA July Volunteers of the Month

Steven and Nick Constantino, with their daughter Deklyn. The Constantinos were named the Rock SPrings URA and Broadway Theater's July Volunteer of the Month. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Steven and Nick Constantino were named as the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater Volunteers of the Month for July.

The couple dedicated more than 20 hours of their time last month to the Broadway Theater, making significant contributions to its operations and the overall theater experience.

Steven and Nick were instrumental in running the concession area for numerous events, cleaning and organizing various sections of the theater with a positive attitude. The couple’s dedication even extended to creating a specialty drink for “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Nick and Steven have become valuable assets and friends of The Broadway Theater, and frankly I’m not sure what I’d do without their help and ideas,” Danielle Salas, marketing, events and theater coordinator said.

Married for more than 20 years, Nick grew up in Rock Springs before briefly moving to Utah for cosmetology school, where he met Steven. Since returning to Rock Springs in 2008, the couple has opened Bello Capeli Salon, where Nick works as a stylist. Steven serves as the HR Manager for First Bank, overseeing all HR branches across all Wyoming locations.

In 2014, Steven and Nick adopted their daughter, Deklyn, who is also an honorary Broadway volunteer. Steven also founded Drag for a Cause in 2019, a non-profit organization in Rock Springs dedicated to raising money for queer awareness in Rock Springs and surrounding communities.