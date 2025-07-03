Construction on Green River’s Bridger Drive Begins Monday

Bridger Drive in Green River will see some reconstruction work starting July 7, 2025. The work is expected to finish by September. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER — A section of road Green River’s residents have often complained about will be getting a needed overhaul starting Monday.

Road and infrastructure work on the section of Bridger Drive between East Teton Boulevard and West Teton Boulevard begins Monday. According to the City of Green River, Wylie Construction was contracted to perform a full reconstruction of the road, as well as sidewalk, curb, gutter and utilities. The city also acknowledges residents will be impacted as the section of road is in front of Smith’s Food and Drug and Bomgaars.

Additionally, the city said water service will interrupted Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with the shutoffs taking place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The city encourages residents near the construction area to fill containers with water for use in their bathrooms while water is unavailable. A map of the residences and buildings that will be impacted is at the bottom of this post.

The city anticipates the project to be finished by September.