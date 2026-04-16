Construction Season in Full Bloom

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be continuing with work on Wyoming State Highway 376, the South Belt Loop, on April 20.

Crews recently completed the second phase of the project from Walnut Street to Stable Lane and will open the section April 17.

The third phase of the project, from Stable Lane to Donalynn Drive on April 20 and will last roughly two weeks.

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The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation job involving concrete paving, asphalt paving, milling, grinding, crack sealing and traffic control work on approximately 4 and a half miles of the South Belt Loop. The completion date for the overall work is set for Oct. 31, 2026.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

