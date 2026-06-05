Convention Brings State Broadcasters to Green River

TRN Media staff showcase the awards they received from the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters in 2025. TRN Media photo.

GREEN RIVER — Broadcast media professionals from across Wyoming are coming to Green River for the annual Wyoming Association of Broadcasters convention Friday and Saturday.

The WAB is the trade organization for Wyoming’s radio and television broadcast businesses.

The convention changes locations every year and takes place where the chairman of the association’s board of directors lives. TRN Media’s Erick Pauley is the chairman this year.

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“It’s an honor to show off what makes our corner of the state so unique and share some ideas on what works well for us here in Sweetwater County with broadcasters from all over the state,” Pauley said.

An ice breaker event takes place Friday night at the Green River Bowling Center, while classes and seminars take place Saturday morning and afternoon at the Hampton Inn. The convention culminates in a banquet at Expedition Island inducting Cheyenne’s Larry Proietti and Tony Schaefer into the WAB Hall of Fame. Local inductees include Steve Core, Al Harris, and Bill Luzmoor.