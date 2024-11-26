Conversations About Mule Deer Scheduled in December

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host several discussions about Mule Deer throughout the department’s Green River region in December.

The WGFD’s meeting schedule is as follows:

Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m. – Green River – WGFD Green River Office

Dec. 16, 6-8 p.m. – Kemmerer – Best Western

Dec. 17, 6-8 p.m. – Cokeville – Town Hall

Dec. 18, 6-8 p.m. – Evanston – Portland Rose Room at the Roundhouse.

Dec. 19, 6-8 p.m. – Mountain View – School Board Room

The meetings have taken place throughout the state as the WGFD seeks input and perspectives from residents in an informal setting. The WGFD also will host other outreach efforts such as spring season-setting meetings and field checks. The comments gathered will be compiled and used with other data gathered, such as the 2023 Mule Deer Hunter Attitude Survey, to plan the next steps of its management of the state’s mule deer populations.