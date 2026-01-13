Convicted Sweetwater County Murderer Dies in Torrington

Michael Raybon, a man convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in Sweetwater County, died in Torrington Jan. 11, 2026. WDOC photo

CHEYENNE — A man convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in Sweetwater County has died.

Michael Raybon died Sunday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. He was born in Wyoming Sept 14, 1946. Raybon was convicted April 13, 1993 by District Court Judge Jere Ryckman and was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. 

The Wyoming Department of Corrections will conduct an autopsy to determine Raybon’s cause of death. The department said it won’t release protected information.

