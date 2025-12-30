Cookie Bakers Named Rock Springs URA Volunteers of December

ROCK SPRINGS – The bakers who helped launch the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s first Downtown Cookie Crawl and Bake Sale were named the URA’s December volunteers of the month.
The URA estimates the group donated nearly 300 hours for the event, contributing more than $3,000 in in-kind donations. The cookie crawl was a fundraiser for the URA that took place Dec. 20.
“This event simply would not have been possible without the time, talent, and heart these bakers shared,” Maria Mortensen, URA chairwoman said. “They stepped up for something new, embraced the spirit of the season, and helped create an event we’re excited to grow in the years ahead.”
The volunteers include:
- Gayle Garcia
- Donna Toly
- Jennifer Wilmetti
- Sherrie Sains
- Madison Barela
- Margaret Gibbons
- Amandia Yenser
- Sandy DaRif
- Terri and Andi Nations
- Victoria Abplanalp
- Rose Esengul Unal
- Francine Parks
- Jan Zans
- Beth Whitman
- Brittany Eaddy
- Billie Seneshale
- Grace Banks
- Maria Mortensen
- Lindsay Yerkovich
- Kristie Hammond
- Victoria Hulen
- BreAnn Alvey
- Aubrey Hamilton
- The Robinson Family
- Selah Gatti
- Young at Heart Senior Center
- The Hampton Inn
- Laylah Abplanalp
- Qwyntyn Abplanalp