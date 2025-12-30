Cookie Bakers Named Rock Springs URA Volunteers of December

The Rock Springs URA's volunteers of the month for December 2025 are the bakers behind the organization's recent cookie crawl fundraiser. Those pictured are Laylah Abplanalp, Qwyntyn Abplanalp, Beth Whitman; Margaret Gibbons, Francine Parks, Victoria Abplanalp, Maria Mortensen, Brittany Eaddy, Gayle Garcia, and Donna Toly. Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA.

ROCK SPRINGS – The bakers who helped launch the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s first Downtown Cookie Crawl and Bake Sale were named the URA’s December volunteers of the month.

The URA estimates the group donated nearly 300 hours for the event, contributing more than $3,000 in in-kind donations. The cookie crawl was a fundraiser for the URA that took place Dec. 20.

“This event simply would not have been possible without the time, talent, and heart these bakers shared,” Maria Mortensen, URA chairwoman said. “They stepped up for something new, embraced the spirit of the season, and helped create an event we’re excited to grow in the years ahead.”

The volunteers include: