Cooks Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Bob and Brenda Cook are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Courtesy photo

Bob and Brenda (Houdyshell) Cook are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Bob and Brenda were married in Keyes, Oklahoma and moved to Wyoming in 1975. They resided in Rock Springs for 40 years until their retirement in 2014 when they began new adventures in Pueblo, Colorado.

They have two children Bill (Nicole) Cook and Amanda (Carlos) Salazar, and are proud grandparents of Royce Cook, Joseph Salazar and Maya Salazar.

Since their retirement they have been enjoying traveling, spending time with family and friends, and most of all each other.

