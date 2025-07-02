COPE Program has New Facilitators

Programs for targeting healthy lifestyles for anyone age 8 to 21 are being offered through the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial.

Monica Crothers BSN, RN, and Rachelle Harris, BSN, RN, Certified COPE Program Facilitators now have openings in COPE (Creating Opportunities for Personal Empowerment) program. COPE is a seven-week cognitive behavioral therapy program designed to build resiliency skills in children and teenagers. Openings are available in the program, which aims to help children, teens and young adults cope with stress, anxiety and depression.

“I love that the program is available to a wide range of age groups and has proven to be effective,” Crothers said. Harris agreed.“I love the one-on-one interaction and personal relationships I get to experience and develop with patients as we navigate some of the most challenging aspects of their lives,” Harris said.“The program is beneficial because it empowers people with the ability to successfully manage the complex happenings in their lives with a set of relatively simple principles and interventions,” she said.

In addition, the facilitators offer the TEEN (Thinking, Emotions, Exercise, and Nutrition) program, manual-based cognitive behavioral skill-building program meant to complement and to build on the skills learned in COPE. It’s a comprehensive and structured 15-week program that will help the participants gain knowledge and skills needed to make healthy lifestyle choices with regards to physical and mental health.

“Mental health is frequently under-looked within the pediatric population,” Crothers said. “This is a great way to install coping mechanisms for them to use throughout life.”

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy-based programs are the gold standard for mild to moderately anxious and depressed kids and teens.

1 in 4 children, teens and young adults have diagnosable and treatable mental health conditions.

Less than 25% of this population gets the treatment they need.

Depression is a significant risk factor for suicide.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in people ages 10 to 24.

To find out more about the program or to make an appointment, call 307-212-7717. Crothers is available Monday through Thursday. Harris is available on Fridays.

