Copeland, McBride Earn All-Mountain West Volleyball Accolades

LARAMIE — Wyoming volleyball players Reed Copeland and Jackie McBride have been named to the All-Mountain West Volleyball Team, the conference announced this afternoon.

The team was voted on by each of the league’s coaches.

The honor marks the second consecutive honor for McBride, who was named to the all-conference list as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

It is the first All-MW honor of Copeland’s career, although she was named MW Freshman of the year in 2015.

Copeland has produced a spectacular season for the Cowgirls as a senior, racking up 108 blocks in conference matches to lead the MW, to go along with 129 kills on a .324 hitting percentage.

A two-time MW Defensive Player of the Week, the Cowgirl senior contributed on nearly 55 percent of the team’s rejections during the conference season.

Copeland has compiled 229 kills and 187 blocks on the year. Her block total ranks first in the nation and her .336 hitting percentage for the season ranks third in the MW.

McBride has also posted a special season as a sophomore with 225 kills and 124 blocks for her 2018 campaign. McBride’s 1.19 blocks per set rank eighth in the MW and her .285 hitting percentage ranks seventh in the MW.

The Cowgirl sophomore has turned in two of the top-10 single-game blocking totals by a MW player in conference play this season, racking up 14 against New Mexico, which ranks first in the conference overall and nine against Colorado State which ranks 10th overall and fifth in four-set matches. She was twice named MW Offensive Player of the Week in 2018.

The Cowgirls are set to compete in the postseason for the second-straight year after being selected to host the first two rounds of the National Invitation Volleyball Championship.

The Cowgirls will play their first match of the tournament on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the UniWyo Sports Complex.