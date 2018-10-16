Copier & Supply Co. Hiring Copier/Printer Service Technician

Copier & Supply Co., a well established company, is seeking a Copier/Printer Service Technician.
Experience in both service repair and networking is preferred, but we are willing to train the right person.
Requirements
Applicant must:
- Have Great Customer Service Skills
- Be Mechanically Minded
- Be a Problem Solver
- Be Self-Motivated
Salary
Depends on Experience
