Copier & Supply Co. Hiring Copier/Printer Service Technician

Copier & Supply Co., a well established company, is seeking a Copier/Printer Service Technician.

Experience in both service repair and networking is preferred, but we are willing to train the right person.

To Apply:

Bring in your resume to Copier & Supply Co. at 432 S. Main Street.

Requirements

Applicant must:

  • Have Great Customer Service Skills
  • Be Mechanically Minded
  • Be a Problem Solver
  • Be Self-Motivated

 

Salary

Depends on Experience

Apply Today!

Bring in your resume to Copier & Supply Co. at 432 S. Main Street.

Copier & Supply Co.

432 S. Main – Rock Springs
Phone: 307-362-6530

