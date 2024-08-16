Core Will Not Seek Reelection to School Board, Four Seats Up for Grabs

GREEN RIVER — After a 24-year career on the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees, Steve Core announced Tuesday night that he will not be running for reelection this year.

“I am not running for reelection. Eighteen straight years of this and 24 total years, and I’m going to be retiring in a couple of years and I don’t feel that if so elected that I should resign in the middle of my term,” Core said during the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night. “And frankly, I’m a little tired.”

Along with Core’s seat, Brenda Roosa, Mark Sanders and David Young all have terms expiring this year. Young told SweetwaterNOW he has not yet decided if he will run again, but Roosa and Sanders have not made any statements on whether or not they will seek reelection.

“We do have four seats available to the voters,” Core said. He said anyone who has an interest in running can file now, and they can call him for any information on what a school board member does. The election filing period opened on Aug. 7 and will close on Aug. 26.

“If you have any questions about what a school board member does and what we can do and can’t do, feel free to call me, I’d be glad to talk to you and give you an idea,” Core said. “Most of the time this is a pretty easy job but there are some difficult things we have to do, and we always keep kids in the forefront and our employees in the forefront. But there’s some things we can and can’t do, and that’s the bottom line.”

Core is currently the chairman of the board and served on the board from 1990 to 1996, and again from 2006 to now.