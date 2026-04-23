Corey Kent Brings Rock-Country Fusion to County Fair

ROCK SPRINGS — Corey Kent will bring high-energy sound and red-dirt grit to Wyoming’s Big Show July 31.

A Bixby, Oklahoma native, Kent has spent more than 15 years carving his own path in country music, earning a reputation for authenticity, resilience, and a relentless drive to succeed. He is a platinum-certified, No. 1 hitmaker with over 750 million career streams.

His breakout hit “Wild As Her” launched him into the national spotlight, while songs like “Something’s Gonna Kill Me” further solidified his place as one of country music’s most compelling rising artists. Drawing inspiration from both classic rock and modern country, Kent’s music captures themes of perseverance, family, and staying true to yourself. His sound is often described as the meeting point between Bruce Springsteen and Brooks & Dunn. Whether performing on major tours alongside artists like Jason Aldean and Ashley McBryde or headlining his own shows, he brings a passion that resonates long after the final note.

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The Sweetwater County Fair runs July 28 through Aug. 1.