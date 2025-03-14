Corey Richard Worden (July 16, 1984 - March 9, 2025)

Corey Richard Worden, 40, passed away after a courageous battle with Leukemia on March 9, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Corey was born on July 16, 1984 in Ogden, Utah to the proud parents, Allen Worden and Mistie Bybee. Corey was a long-time resident of Green River, but also loved his residence in Salt Lake City.

Corey was an amazing father of two beautiful children, Katieanne Worden and Joseph Worden. Corey lived his life for his children and their light reflects his goodness and love. Corey was a fan of learning new things and had many degrees under his belt which led him to getting his dream job at the University of Utah before succumbing to his cancer. Corey was also a fan of debating things with his family and friends and loved riling others up to prove a point. He was passionate about human rights, especially health care access, and always stood up for the disadvantaged.

One of Corey’s proudest achievements was being the owner/operator of Desert Keep Games in both Green River and Rock Springs. Corey was a national class World of Warcraft and Magic the Gathering player, and he used his love of all things geek to bring together a small but thriving gaming community. He was very proud of his accomplishments running the store and meeting new people who shared the same interests. Corey dabbled in photography and took many different types of pictures over the years for his family and friends and had such a talent for it. Corey loved golfing and getting on the green with his family and friends. Corey had a sense of humor that would have everyone around him doubled over in laughter and wiping tears from their eyes.

Corey is survived by his children, Katieanne and Joseph Worden. His father Allen (Nacole) Worden, his Mother Mistie Worden Bybee and his father Rick (Coree) Bybee. His sisters, Shantel (Brett) Stevenson, Rikki (Christian) Vondenkamp, Berklee (Trevor) Einerson, Tristin (Cole) Sommers, Caycee (Braxten) Brown and Tera Woods. His brothers JJ Trussell and Bryer (Sydney) Trussell. His nephews Nathan Stevenson, Ryatt and Raiden Vondenkamp, Tyler and Colton Einerson and his great nephew Liam Stevenson. His nieces Shadie Stevenson and Aria Einerson, and other nieces and nephews. He is survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins who love him very much. Corey was the best Uncle a kid could have; he was always ready to make jokes and get into trouble for the sake of fun!

Corey is proceeded in death by his Grandfather Richard Worden, his Grandmother Lynda Worden, his Aunt Tiffanie Bybee, and had an epic reunion 16 years in the making with his younger brother Garrick Bybee, who proceeded him in death.

Corey’s family has many things to say about Corey that couldn’t possibly fit into a few paragraphs. Corey was the best Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and friend that they could ever ask for. Heaven is lucky to have such an amazing soul, even while he is so genuinely missed here. Corey was an advocate for getting your yearly blood work and going to the doctor when something seems wrong, so here is your reminder to take care of yourself and get preventative testing.

Corey’s viewing will be held from 9am-12pm on Thursday March 20th, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery following the viewing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles, 88 N 2nd E, Green River, after the graveside services. Please join us in celebrating the amazing life of Corey Worden that was taken far too soon.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.