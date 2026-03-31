Cornelia Rae Willett (December 25, 1954 – March 22, 2026)

Cornelia Rae Willett, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at her home in Rock Springs. Born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1954, in Moab, Utah, she was the cherished daughter of Thomas and Wilva Stocks Chamblee.

Cornelia was a beacon of love and warmth in her family, embracing her role as a devoted homemaker. She was a proud graduate of Aztec High School in New Mexico, class of 1973. Her free spirit and lively personality shone brightly through her love for fun hats and long skirts. She cherished spending time with her family, rock hunting, and crocheting, activities that brought joy and creativity into her life and her home.

Cornelia’s life was enriched by her marriage to Delman Wayne Willett on September 7, 1973, in Aztec, New Mexico. Together, they built a beautiful life centered around love and family.

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She is survived by her loving husband, Delman Wayne Willett Sr., of Rock Springs; her four children: sons Delman Wayne Willett II and wife Zabreana of Rock Springs, and Kory Michael Willett of Lander; daughters Jeremiya Jay Stansbury of Loveland, Colorado, and August Joy Akers of Uvalde, Texas. She also leaves behind her brother, Wallace Chamblee of Bloomfield, New Mexico; ten cherished grandchildren, D’Kota, Chris, Jade, Jesse, Jeannelle, Greyson, Shasta, Zarriah, Zaleana, Jaylee; and two great-grandchildren, Asher and Josie. Her extended family includes numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, each holding a special place in her heart.

Cornelia was preceded in death by her loving parents, Thomas and Wilva Stocks Chamblee, her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her sister, Linda Chamblee.

Following cremation, private family services will be conducted. Cornelia will be remembered as a free spirit whose legacy of love, kindness, and joy will continue to inspire all who knew her.

The Willett family invites those who wish to offer condolences to visit www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Cornelia’s memory will forever be treasured in the hearts of her family and all who knew her.