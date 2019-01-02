Cornelio Santana Montoya (July 26, 1927 – January 1, 2019)

FORT BRIDGER– Cornelio Santana Montoya, 91, passed away Tuesday January 1, 2019 at his home in Fort Bridger, Wyoming.

He was born July 26, 1927 in Alamosa, Colorado to Victor and Casilda Medina Montoya. He was a section foreman for the Union Pacific Railroad, worked maintenance at the Fort Bridger Cemetery and was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends along with spending time at the family cabin. He also took great pride in his home and yard.

Mr. Montoya is survived by his wife of 40 years, Clara M. Varela Montoya of Fort Bridger, WY; two children, Raymond Montoya and Darlene (Brian) Dreben; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Rosa) Montoya, Michael (Melissa) Montoya, Ronnie (Melissa) Montoya, Nadine Garcia, Brenton (Annie) Bundy, Jenae (Justin) Bowles, James (Jamie) Dreben and Ryan Dreben; 15 great grandchildren and a daughter in law, Lydia Montoya.

Mr. Montoya was preceded in death by a son, Cornelio Montoya, Jr.; his parents; a brother, Tony Medina; and three sisters, Elisabeth Foss, Betty Torres and Juanita Kolarski.

A Vigil Service with recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7 pm Sunday, January 6, 2019 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Fort Bridger with a viewing starting at 6 pm.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am Monday, January 7, 2019 at St. Helen’s with a viewing starting at 10 am. Interment will follow Mass at Fort Bridger Cemetery.

