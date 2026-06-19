Cornerstone Caregiving Introduces ‘The Golden Hour’ — A Summer Gift for Sweetwater County Families

New promotion offers families a free fifth hour of in-home care through August 31st, while the summer service lineup addresses the season’s unique risks for seniors. As summer temperatures rise across Sweetwater County, Cornerstone Caregiving — Rock Springs’ locally operated, non-medical in-home care agency — is launching a limited-time promotion and a season-specific care program designed to help seniors stay safe, comfortable, and independent in their own homes.

Introducing The Golden Hour

From now through August 31st, Cornerstone Caregiving is offering new families a special deal: schedule your first four hours of care, and the fifth hour is completely free. The promotion — called “The Golden Hour” — is designed to lower the barrier for families who have been considering in-home care but haven’t yet taken the first step. The promotion reflects the agency’s commitment to making professional care accessible to more Sweetwater County families. Cornerstone Caregiving is locally operated by Director of Operations Justina Heavin, who brings over 18 years of healthcare experience spanning a wide range of senior support services — from personal care and dementia support to veterans’ care and end-of-life assistance.

What Does Summer Senior Care Include?

Cornerstone Caregiving has developed a summer care program tailored to the season’s specific risks for older adults. As part of this offering, caregivers assist with:

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Property & Garden Care — Light yard upkeep so seniors don’t overexert themselves in the heat.

Hydration Monitoring — Reminders and encouragement to prevent heat exhaustion and dehydration during Wyoming’s summer heatwaves.

Reminders and encouragement to prevent heat exhaustion and dehydration during Wyoming’s summer heatwaves. Safety Check-Ins — Verifying comfort and safety while family members are away on vacation.

Light Housekeeping — Ensuring clean, well-ventilated living spaces for optimal seasonal health.

And More — From companionship to transportation and exercise assistance, care is always personalized to the individual.

Who Cornerstone Caregiving Serves

Since opening its Rock Springs office in late 2025, Cornerstone Caregiving has been serving seniors and adults throughout Rock Springs, Green River, Mountain View,Lyman, Fort Bridger, Farson, and Eden — and the surrounding areas in between — who wish to remain safely in their own homes. The agency provides non-medical in-home support including bathing, dressing, meal preparation, housekeeping, laundry, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, and social outings.

Cornerstone also serves veterans through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, and works with clients holding long-term care insurance or those enrolled in the Medicare GUIDE program, which supports individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. For most clients, services are paid out of pocket — but the team is happy to help families explore all available options.

The focus is always on supporting clients in their normal daily routines — whatever that looks like for each individual. Caregivers at Cornerstone bring a wide range of experience, including certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, and professionals with backgrounds in dementia care, hospice support, developmental disabilities, and behavioral health. The agency also offers free, no-obligation in-home assessments for families who want guidance on what level of care may be needed.

Connect With Cornerstone Caregiving

To take advantage of the Golden Hour promotion or to schedule a free home care assessment, families are encouraged to reach out before August 31st. Cornerstone Caregiving is located at 404 N Street, Suite 305, Rock Springs, WY 82901 and can be reached by phone at (307) 448-6989.

*The Golden Hour promotion is available to new clients only and runs through August 31st. Contact Cornerstone Caregiving today to learn how personalized in-home care can make this summer easier for your family.