Cornerstone Caregiving Opens Rock Springs Office to Serve Seniors

ROCK SPRINGS — Cornerstone Caregiving, a non-medical home care agency, opened a Rock Springs office in late November and is providing services in Rock Springs and Green River.

The agency assists clients with daily living activities such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation, housekeeping, laundry and transportation. While caregivers do not administer or dose medication, they can support nearly all other non-medical needs, including grocery shopping, attending medical appointments and social outings

“When our caregivers are with a client, they’re there to help with whatever that person needs during the day,” said Justina Heavin, director of Cornerstone Caregiving. “It’s about supporting people in their normal routines.”

Non-medical home care is generally paid for out of pocket, as Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans do not cover the service. According to Heavin, some clients may receive assistance through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, long-term care insurance policies or the Medicare GUIDE program, which provides limited funding for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

“We see a need for additional in-home support in the community,” Heavin said.

Cornerstone Caregiving employs caregivers with a range of experience, including certified nursing assistants and medical assistants. While Wyoming does not require certification for non-medical home care, Cornerstone emphasizes training, experience and ongoing professional development. Caregivers have backgrounds in dementia care, hospice support, developmental disabilities and behavioral health.

Cornerstone Caregiving also offers free, no-obligation in-home assessments to help families determine what level of care may be needed and is is located at 404 N St Suite #305, Rock Springs.