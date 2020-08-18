#Election2020 Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020

Coronavirus-Related Death in Fremont County Increases State Total

Coronavirus-Related Death in Fremont County Increases State Total

CHEYENNE — The total count of deaths related to COVID-19 Coronavirus among Wyoming residents who have tested positive for the virus has gone up again, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

A Fremont County adult man who had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 has died. The man had been hospitalized.

Whether deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total is based on official death certificate information. If the death certificate does not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, that person’s death is not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 34 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,850 lab-confirmed cases and 513 probable cases reported.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

Related Articles

YWCA Students and Staff in Quarantine Due to Positive COVID-19 Case at Childcare Center

YWCA Students and Staff in Quarantine Due to Positive COVID-19 Case at Childcare Center

Commissioners Pause Lagoon Drive Project for Now; To Reconsider Funding Options

Commissioners Pause Lagoon Drive Project for Now; To Reconsider Funding Options

President Donald Trump Flags Burned in Greybull

President Donald Trump Flags Burned in Greybull

Green River Child Care Ordinance Change Up For Second Reading

Green River Child Care Ordinance Change Up For Second Reading