Coronavirus-Related Death in Fremont County Increases State Total

CHEYENNE — The total count of deaths related to COVID-19 Coronavirus among Wyoming residents who have tested positive for the virus has gone up again, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

A Fremont County adult man who had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 has died. The man had been hospitalized.

Whether deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total is based on official death certificate information. If the death certificate does not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, that person’s death is not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 34 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,850 lab-confirmed cases and 513 probable cases reported.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.