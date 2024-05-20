Council Agenda Includes Resolutions Focused on Airport Construction Project

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will consider a number of resolutions related to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and its ongoing Commercial Terminal Modernization Project.

The Council will determine if it will approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and the airport board to provide continuing financial support for the completion of construction at the airport, as well as funding for ongoing litigation involving the airport and the original construction company hired for the project.

The Council will determine if it will approve two other resolutions aiming to help the airport find more funding for the terminal project. One resolution will authorize a grant application with the Wyoming Business Council, while the other would authorize a loan application for the WBC.

The Council will also consider suspending the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Board Tuesday night, citing a needs assessment being conducted on the department.

The resolution to suspend the board’s activities states the assessment may impact the board’s functions to a point where plans and schedules set in the coming year might be “rendered moot.” If approved, the board’s meetings will be suspended until Sept. 30.

The Council will also hear the first reading of an ordinance designating some roads and streets as Wyoming Off-Road Recreational Vehicle Trails.

The meeting takes place at City Hall Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel. A complete agenda can be found here.