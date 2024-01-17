Council Approves $300,000 Signage Project

ROCK SPRINGS – County residents will see some new wayfinding signage in Rock Springs later this year following the approval of a contract between the city and Wyoming Signs, LLC of Mills.

The contract is for the first phase of the city’s wayfinding program. The funding comes from money received from the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board, using money collected through the county’s lodging tax.

“This particular contract does not cost the city anything,” Mayor Max Mickelson said.

According to Council documents, the project phase consists of installing 12 large vehicular signs, eight medium vehicular signs, as well as sign removal, installation and maintenance costs for five years following the May 13 completion date. Council documents state the signs will be the property of the city and the city will take over maintenance after the five-year period expires.

Wyoming Signs has experience in creating municipal signage through other projects the company has worked on. The company was responsible for Green River’s wayfinding signage and has worked with Douglas, Sheridan, and Buffalo. Additionally, it has worked with the University of Wyoming and the Ford Wyoming Center.

Councilor Randy Hanson also voiced support for the project and how funds were distributed to the city.

“It is wonderful that they, once again, that another entity is helping better the community … and help us try to keep people in Rock Springs a little longer,” Hanson said.

The contract was approved unanimously. Following the vote, the Council also approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the travel and tourism board regarding the wayfinding program.

The Council also heard an update related to the city’s planned memorial for the Chinese Massacre. According to Councilor Brent Bettolo, the group behind the memorial is within $50,000 of its funding goal.

“I was going to ask if we could put … how much more we need or some type of gauge on our website and where you could make donations. That would be great,” he said.

Mickelson said a couple of organizations have come forward and said they would contribute approximately $30,000 to the memorial.

“We are getting very, very close to making that happen, which will be good,” Mickelson said.