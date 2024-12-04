Council Approves Airport Travel Policy

ROCK SPRINGS – The City of Rock Springs implemented a new travel policy designed to increase usage of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Tuesday night.

The Council approved the resolution unanimously.

“I feel it is really kind of prudent of us to do this in the first place to support our local airport,” Councilman Rob Zotti said. “I think if people really did look at what the cost is associated with time, parking, and everything else, they’d find Rock Springs is a really good place to fly out of rather than going to Salt Lake or other places.”

The policy requires city employees to consider flying from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport if a flight is available and within four hours travel time each way from flights at competing airports and if the cost is within $300 of the lowest-cost ticket from a competing airport. The policy does allow for exemptions related to grant requirements and other special considerations, as well as exemptions that can be issued by Mayor Max Mickelson.

The Council also approved a contract amendment with the Sweetwater County Detention Center that separates adult and juvenile inmates and stipulates the costs the city would pay for those inmates’ care per day.