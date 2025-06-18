Council Approves Fee Changes, RSPD Mental Health Grant Application

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council approved a resolution to change fee schedules utilized by city departments during its Tuesday night meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the city amended its agenda to revise the proposed fees, including changes to the city’s animal control fees. The fee schedule passed unanimously. The resolution highlighted several increases in fees already charged, including fees charged at the White Mountain Golf Course.

The Council also approved a resolution approving a contract between the Rock Springs Police Department, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the state attorney general’s office, and the state itself for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force Enforcement Team.

Another RSPD-related issue approved was a request to apply for the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act grant. According to a letter from RSPD Chief Bill Erspamer to the Council, the funds will improve delivery of and access to mental health services to RSPD officers and their families. The maximum amount that can be awarded is $200,000, the Erspamer notes the amount the city will seek hasn’t been determined yet.