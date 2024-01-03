Council Approves Request for Rec Center Locker Bids

ROCK SPRINGS – The lockers at the Rock Springs Recreation Center will soon be replaced after a vote by the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday night.

The Council approved a request to go to bid for locker replacements during their meeting Tuesday. According to Dave Lansang, the city’s director of parks and recreation, the lockers were originally installed when the recreation center was built, saying they were installed in 1985 or 1986. He said the lockers were made using particle board and being exposed to the moisture and humidity in the locker rooms, it has resulted in damage and wear to the lockers. Mayor Max Mickelson said the lockers were falling apart while speaking about the situation.

“It’s just time,” Lansang said.

In other Council business, the Council voted to approve a resolution to establish a decorum policy for Council meetings. The policy sets a series of guidelines and enforcement procedures for residents and came about following prior discussion by the Council. The policies prohibit acts like name calling, or other acts that would disrupt a meeting and provide for the potential removal of people disrupting a meeting with possible legal consequences for serious offences.

The Council also hosted a bid opening for an updated wayfinding program for the city. The Council received one bid for the project, amounting to $815,330 from Wyoming Signs in Mills.

The Council unanimously voted Councilor Larry Hickerson as the Council President.