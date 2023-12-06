Council Approves Request to Survey Donated Land for Eventual Sale

ROCK SPRINGS – The City of Rock Springs will survey a piece of land that was originally donated to the city for use as a memorial park.

The Council voted to approve a survey of the land Tuesday night, which will be the starting point to subdivide and sell the land, so long as the family that donated the land gave approval for the sale to take place. Regardless of if that approval comes or not, the city isn’t able to build the originally planned memorial park.

“The city has no interest in the land,” Mayor Max Mickelson said.

Mickelson said the land is involved with the Bitter Creek Restoration Project, which is why the property would be subdivided.

“There is a pathway from the Bitter Creek Restoration Project to Dewar Drive that was planned under the original plans for that segment.” Paul Kauchich, the director of engineering and operations said.

Kauchich said the idea in his office would be to dedicate a right of way for the pathway during the subdivision process, creating two lots. After that is complete, Kauchich said they would seek permission from the Council to sell the other lot.

The land has an area of 1.29 acres and is located behind the former Plains Tire building on Dewar Drive, which now operates as Complete Automotive Service. Jim Lever of Rocky Mountain Realty is representing the owners of Complete Automotive Service, who would like to expand their business on the property. Lever said he has about three-quarters of the work done to get permission from the Rahonce family. He said the family has requests for the business but doesn’t think the city will be required to do anything to secure that permission.

“They’ve no interest in it being a park anymore,” Lever said.

According to Lever, the land was donated to the city in 2004, not 1982 as was referenced in Mickelson’s letter to the Council. This led Mickelson to jokingly admit 1983 is firmly 20 years ago to him. With the survey, Mickelson said the costs would be covered up front by the city and recouped through the property sale.

“I’m not super excited about the city benefitting from a donation that was given with the intent to memorialize somebody, and so if we are able to cover our time and expenses and benefit a business, that’s a win all around,” Mickelson said.