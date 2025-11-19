Council Moves Forward with Building Sale Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is paving the way to rid itself of the First Security Bank Building after action taken Tuesday evening.

The Council opted to accept an offer by Kody Watts representing Arnim Way for $415,000. Watts was the original realtor hired by the city to sell the property, which raised questions about if there was a conflict of interests. Mayor Max Mickelson said that question was brought up to Watts.

“He was able to correctly and legally address those concerns in providing the city with his history of developing buildings of this nature, his portfolios, his resources for completing it, and his enthusiasm for the project,” Mickelson said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The mayor said Watts wouldn’t take a commission on the sale because he wasn’t representing the city. Mickelson also said the other offer the city received was more speculative and didn’t have the resources the Watts offer had, mentioning Watts disclosed a business model to the city which revealed how the building will make money once it is renovated.

“I want to get that building sold and get that building developed,” Councilman Eric Bingham said.

A timeframe for completion is part of the sale agreement, requiring renovation work to start within one year of the sale and be completed within four years. Mickelson called the situation around the First Security Bank Building a fascinating saga, saying when the city took ownership of the building, it made sense at the time. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues prevented the city from being able to finish the restorations originally planned.

“This is a pivot to see if we can’t move forward and get that building done,” Mickelson said.