Council to Consider $75K Offer for Bank Building

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider an offer for the First Security Bank Building much lower than prices previously discussed during the group’s meeting Tuesday night.

This is not the first time the Council has considered the sale of the building, nor is it the first time potential buyer Cody Watts has made an offer on the building. What’s different is the offer – $75,000. According to the Council’s agenda, the building was appraised for $695,000.

A public hearing for the proposed sale will take place before the Council vote.

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The Council will also hear an update about work at Bunning Park to fill underground mine voids. The Abandoned Mine Lands division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has worked in the area since last year, with project work originally proposed to be finished before International Day takes place.

Additionally, the Council will hear the second reading of an ordinance that will rework the city’s ward boundaries. The ordinance aims to make the population distribution between the four wards.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.