Council to Consider Alcohol Training, Code of Ethics Ordinances Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will address an ordinance that was tabled two weeks ago, while also considering a second ordinance on its third reading.

The Council is set to act on a tabled ordinance that would require businesses serving alcoholic beverages within the city to have their employees undergo server training similar to the TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) program. The Council opted to table the ordinance during its last meeting in order to seek input from business owners and servers. The Council is also set to vote on an ordinance which will create a code of ethics for Council members. A third ordinance will be heard on first reading that gives the city’s mayor the ability to change the order of business listed on a Council agenda to “ensure the efficient conduct of municipal business.” That ordinance will need to undergo two additional readings before the Council votes on it, with that vote tentatively scheduled for the Council’s Dec. 2 meeting.

The Council will also consider a resolution to approve a schedule of fees for the city’s planning and zoning department. The issue was brought to the Council’s attention during its previous meeting, but the Council opted to vote against the proposed fee schedule.

The Rock Springs City Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.