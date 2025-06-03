Council to Consider Bid for Bridger Drive Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider bids placed for the Bridger Drive reconstruction project at Tuesday night’s meeting. Wylie Construction appears to be the favorite for the job.

Wylie Construction’s bid of $1,521,081 for the project is lower than the engineer’s estimate of $2,151,385. Wylie Construction is competing with Kilgore Companies, LLC., who operate as Lewis & Lewis, Inc. Their bid was $1,765,875.01 for the project. The project aims to completely rebuild the section of Bridger Drive from West Teton to East Teton.

The reconstruction will include the removal and replacement of sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and asphalt surface. There will also be geosynthetics installed beneath the base of the street to stabilize and prolong the life of the street. Water improvements will involve replacing existing valve sets at intersections on West Teton, Kansas, and South Dakota streets, with a pressure-reducing valve installed near Loaf N’ Jug. There will also be storm drain improvements.

The city will consider a land exchange with Sweetwater County School District No. 2. The city currently holds a lease for Collier Park, which is nearing its expiration, and the district has been seeking land to enhance its Future Farmers of America program. The district wants to use land near Hope’s Barn for this purpose.

Green River City Council meetings take place on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.