Council to Consider Legislative Leave Ordinance

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance that will provide city employees with an option to take legislative leave if they’re involved with the Wyoming Legislature.

The ordinance seeks to encourage employee civic participation as the city’s fire chief prepares for an election bid for the Wyoming Legislature’s House District 48 seat. According to the ordinance, the Council “finds that service by City qualified City employees in the Legislature promotes informed lawmaking by bringing to the legislative process the practical knowledge of individuals who work daily in … local government functions.”

The ordinance also notes municipal employees are also better equipped to provide insight into the impact state statutes have on municipalities, as well as how tax policy impacts local governments.

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The ordinance creates job and benefit protections, as well as compensation for eligible city employees involved with the Legislature. If the ordinance survives the three readings, it will be enacted June 16.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.