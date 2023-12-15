Council to Decide if RSPD Will Join Internet Crimes Task Force

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will consider an agreement between the city’s police department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation to include the department as a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Rock Springs City Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 19, at City Hall. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The full agenda can be viewed here and the meeting can be viewed through the city’s YouTube Channel.

Aside from considering if the Rock Springs Police Department will join the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Council will consider approving a grant agreement between the city and Wyoming Department of Transportation for a Fiscal Year 2024 Transportation Alternative Program Grant. The grant will be used for the Foothill Boulevard Pedestrian Enhancement Project and amounts to $694,830.

The Council plans to host a discussion regarding the principles of public comment and will consider a request by the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center to fill a vacant ice arena supervision position.