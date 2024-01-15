Council to Make Appointments, Discuss Real Estate Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will make a number of appointments to city boards during its meeting Tuesday night.

The Council will finalize three appointments to the Rock Springs Planning and Zoning Commission, two to the parks and recreation advisory committee, and single appointments to the Fire Civil Service Commission, Joint Waters Power Board, and Rock Springs Historical Museum Board.

Los Cabos seeks a liquor license for its new 100 Gateway location, which was formerly the city’s IHOP Restaurant. A public hearing will take place before the Council votes on the liquor license application.

The Council will determine if it will hire two vacant positions as well. Requests were made to restaff a collections worker for the city’s Water Reclamation Facility and a vacant firefighter position with the Rock Springs Fire Department.

The Council will decide if it will approve a contract between the city and Peterbilt of Wyoming for a streets department truck with sander and plow, amounting to $324,843.

The Council will also discuss an issue regarding real estate during an executive session at the end of the meeting. Real estate is one of several topics a governing body can discuss in a closed executive session under Wyoming law. If the Council is ready to vote on a decision regarding the topic they discuss in an executive session, it can only be made during the open meeting after the executive session concludes.

The Council meets at 7 p.m., at City Hall and a full agenda for the meeting can be found here. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.