Council to Vote on 2nd Ambulance Purchase

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Fire Department seeks to purchase a second used ambulance according to the agenda for the Rock Springs City Council’s March 5 meeting.

The Council previously approved a similar purchase in February. The department plans to use the ambulances for the upcoming National High School Finals Rodeo at the Sweetwater County Events Complex as the area’s sole ambulance provider, Castle Rock Ambulance Service, would only provide two or three to an event that has had up to six ambulances covering it. Beyond that use, the department would utilize the ambulances during situations where Castle Rock would be busy with other calls. This ambulance would cost the city $25,800.

Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said the ambulance would be delivered soon, with the other expected to arrive within a few weeks. Once delivered, the department will outfit the vehicles and ready them for the June rodeo.

Also on the agenda is a request for a restaurant liquor license by Cowboy Corner Cafe WY, doing business as the Wild Mustang Restaurant for a restaurant that will be opening at 2028 Dewar Drive, the location of the former Village Inn.

Finally, the Council will also decide if it will approve a memorandum of understanding between the city, Sweetwater County School District No. 1, and local archaeologist Dudley Gardner regarding an excavation near the Chinese Massacre Monument.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and is streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.