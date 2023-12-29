Council to Vote on Proposed Decorum Guidelines

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will vote to approve a policy regarding civility and decorum during public comment periods at Council meetings Tuesday night.

The policy comes from discussion which had taken place at the Dec. 19 Council meeting about the potential need for guidelines for the public comment period. Both the mayor and council decided to have guidelines drafted for their Jan. 2 meeting.

According to the proposed guidelines, their implementation aims to ensure the meetings are conducted efficiently while ensuring meetings are conducted in a way that allows residents to be heard in a fair and respectful manner while also allowing the meetings to be open to all viewpoints and free from abusive or distracting behavior.

Amongst the actual guidelines, comments related to personal criticism, ridicule or name calling will be forbidden, while the use of obscene language, so-called “fighting words” and other disruptive language won’t be allowed. The audience will refrain from distracting side conversations or speaking out while someone else is speaking and will refrain from other unruly behavior that could disrupt a meeting, which includes shouting or booing.

An enforcement clause in the guidelines allows for the mayor or a committee chairperson to first request the person acting against the guidelines to stop the behavior, which then leads to a warning if the person doesn’t comply. If the person continues, they can be ordered to leave the meeting and, depending on the severity of the disruption, an officer may be requested to remove the person from the room. The enforcement section also cites the possible threat of legal consequences as well.

“Serious disorderly conduct may result in criminal prosecution,” the guidelines state.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall and a full agenda can be found here. Council meetings can also be watched through the city’s YouTube channel.