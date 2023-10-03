Council Vacancy, Project Contacts are on Rock Springs City Council Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will be declaring a vacancy on the Council following the resignation of Tom Allen in Ward II.

The Council will announce the vacancy at tomorrow night’s meeting. Announcing the vacancy is the first step in finding a replacement. Letters of interest are being accepted by Mayor Max Mickelson. The Council plans to fill the vacancy Oct. 17.

The Council will receive an update regarding the Mid-Day Masquerade Fundraiser Dance from Girl Scout Troop 207, Boy Scout Troop 70 and Cub Scout Pack 70. Two proclamations for Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Fire Prevention Week are planned as well.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Under resolutions, the Council will decide on a proposal for irrigation design and consulting services from the Baer Design Group for a planned renovation of the Wataha Recreation Area/White Mountain Golf Course irrigation system, which will amount to $150,260. The Council will also decide on accepting a contract for the Palisades Park Playground project amounting to $74,709. Another contact for the Blairtown Park and Prairie Park lighting upgrade project will be under consideration as well, with that contract amounting to $70,860.25.

In other business being addressed by the Council, a bid opening will take place for the Paul J. Wataha Ballfield Lighting Upgrade, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce seeks road closures for its 26th Lighted Holiday Parade Dec. 2, and the Council will act on a request to approve its Fiscal Year 2024 Final Budget.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall and can be watched on YouTube. The meeting agenda can be found here.